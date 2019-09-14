(WAND) - Forever 21 will close nearly 15 percent of their stores across the country.
Bloomberg reported yesterday the closures come as a part of declining mall traffic amidst other factors.
The company is planning to restructure. Their plan includes closing "at least" 100 stores. The stores that will close have not been announced at this time.
As of 2015 there are at least 723 Forever 21 stores in the country.
The only Forever 21 in Central Illinois is in Champaign in the Market Place Shopping Center on Neil Street. There are other stores in western Illinois near the St. Louis area. Chicago and its suburbs also have stores.
The Wall Street Journal reports the company could file for bankruptcy as soon as Sunday.