Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Chairman of the Board of the Decatur based Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois (BCCI) has resigned citing questions of spending by the organizations founder, Cory Walker. Claims Walker denies.
Interviewed by the WAND News I-TEAM William N. Burch says the board of the organization has repeatedly requested information from Walker and in most cases was denied that information. Burch goes on to charge Walker has denied the board access to information and records to help the board determine if there have been “financial irregularities and questionable financial arrangements.”
Walker tells WAND News Burch had tried to take over the organization and any money spent has been from his own funds. He claims to have given the Chamber his own money to purchase a building on Eldorado Street.
Burch has provided copies of Staley Credit Union statements which he says shows transactions “outside the mission and scope” of BCCI. Among those alleged transactions are car repairs, purchases of custom suits, personal purchases and travel, numerous cash app transactions, OnStar subscription payments, a Coopers Hawk Winery monthly subscription, as well as a Sirius/XM monthly subscription.
Burch has filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service. He goes on to explain there have also been “unexplained large wire transfers,” including a “$60,000 transfer to an undisclosed account.” Burch explains the credit union statements reflect activity in three different accounts over the course of one year.
Walker told WAND News in a pair of phone calls the funds used were from his own money. He went on to say he has copies of a deposit from Staley Credit Union. Walker says he has been talking to an attorney and has filed his own complaints with the Decatur Police Department and the Illinois Attorney General.
