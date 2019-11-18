URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Boy Scout leader accused of trafficking child pornography pleaded not guilty in court.
Milton Forsberg, 79, pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges of receipt and possession of child pornography. Authorities had arrested him on Oct. 16, just weeks after authorities said a search of his Champaign home led to the discovery of evidence.
In a sworn affidavit, police said they found over 100 pictures of child pornography, including printed pictures of boys in "sexually explicit positions". Forsberg tried to hide some of those pictures with a cane during that search, according to officers.
Police said some of Forsberg's pornography was stored on computers. According to prosecutors, he had over 30 tabs open to a Russian website, which officers said is known for the sharing of child pornography.
In a basement darkroom, authorities said he pictures from a nudist colony.
Forsberg is also accused of sexually abusing a victim in 1965 in Champaign. Investigators received information from the Boy Scouts of America National Council about that alleged abuse in September 2019.
The suspect had been involved with scouting for over 40 years.
If found guilty in court, Forsberg could face up to 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography and as much as 10 years for possession. Each charge involves a fine of as high as $250,000.
Pretrial in the Forsberg case is set for Dec. 11, with the trial starting in January.