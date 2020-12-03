URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Boy Scout troop leader has been sentenced to prison for child pornography crimes.
Prosecutors said 80-year-old Milton Forsberg must serve six years and six months behind bars for receipt and possession of child pornography. Forsberg, who is from Champaign, must also pay special assessments in the amount of $10,200 for court costs and contributions to a fund supporting child exploitation victims.
Forsberg was arrested in October 2019 and has since been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
He pleaded guilty on Aug. 14 for using a computer to receive and possess child pornography. He was a Boy Scout troop leader for 40 years.
The court considered allegations from three victims, who claimed Forsberg sexually molested them when they were Boy Scouts in his care. In a Thursday hearing, Judge Michael H. Mihm expressed concern Forsberg had used the Boy Scouts in order to access and groom young men, causing permanent harm. Mihm said he found it hard to believe Forsberg only had several victims.
Mihm said the sentence is sufficient but not greater than necessary due to Forsberg's advanced age.
Per a press release, one of the victims addressed the court and asked the community to "life the taboo or veil of secrecy and shame" that keeps victims from coming forward sooner. The victim said he was scared to tell people "for decades" and that he wants schools to have more comprehensive education programs for children.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson. Champaign police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.
