URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Champaign County deputy admitted to driving under the influence in an August crash.
The Aug. 15 crash occurred on South Lake of the Woods Road at the I-74 overpass and drew the response of Mahomet police and Champaign County deputies. A 2017 GMC Sierra pickup truck was on its roof in the middle of the road.
The truck struck the end of a guard rail and rolled, Mahomet police said. The driver, 52-year-old Norman J. Meeker Jr. of St. Joseph, was taken to the hospital from the scene.
Meeker had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited after the crash for DUI, along with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and improper lane usage. His guilty plea to a DUI charge was entered in Champaign County court on Thursday.
Meeker must serve two years of court supervision. He also must get an evaluation for alcohol and drug abuse from an agency or agent recommended by the Court Services Department, per records, and follow any recommendations for treatment and/or counseling. Court records said he is also required to attend the next Victim Impact Panel presented by the Champaign County Court Services Department.
