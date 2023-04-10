URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — After pleading guilty in December, a former Champaign pastor has been sentenced for bankruptcy fraud and misusing federal funds according to the News-Gazette.
Rev. Lekevie C. Johnson was sentenced in Federal Court to 10 months in prison. The former pastor of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church misused around $50,000 of student loan funds and Department of Housing and Urban Development grants to fund a gambling habit.
In bankruptcy documents, Johnson claimed that he only received $42, 900 from his church in 2019 when he actually received tens of thousands more from the church that year.
The News-Gazette reports that U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm ordered Johnson to surrender himself on June 6 and said he would recommend a prison near the Dallas, Texas, area, as requested by Johnson.
Since pleading guilty in December, Johnson has been on a recognizance bond without conditions.
