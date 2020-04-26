URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Champaign resident is behind bars after he allegedly shot a man in the leg two months ago.
According to the News-Gazette, Decatur Police arrested Darrell Keith Hubbard, 24, of Rockford, Friday night.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Hubbard in February. He was charged with battery with a firearm after he was accused of shooting a man in the leg. The incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 15 in the 2600 block of High St.
Police used witnesses to determine Hubbard as a suspect. Witnesses say his street name is "Poo Poo".
The motive of thew shooting is unclear, but police believe Hubbard and the victim were familiar with each other.
The shooting victim was treated and released the same day.
Hubbard is currently on parole for a 2015 Champaign County conviction for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The conviction landed him an 8 year prion sentence.
Court records also show a prior conviction from Champaign County for aggravated unlawful use of weapons i 2014.
Hubbard is set to appear in Court on Monday, April 27. He could face up to 30 years in prison.
