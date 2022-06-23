CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The former Christian County Animal Control Director has had his employment with the county terminated.
WAND News learned Vince Harris was removed as the county's animal control director in May.
Since then, he was put in charge of solid waste and zoning for the county.
However, during the county board meeting Tuesday, the board voted 13-3 to terminate Harris' employment with the county.
We asked the reason behind the termination but were told "no comment."
The decision on who will take Harris' place with the county is up to the board. They will make a decision on that at a later date.
No further information is being shared at this time.
