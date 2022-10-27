DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A former volunteer worker at a Decatur church was sentenced to 67 years in prison after facing multiple counts of sexual abuse charges.
Brandon Tovar, a former volunteer children's worker at Heartland Community Church, was found guilty on four counts including sexual abuse and predatory sexual assault of a minor back in August.
A list of Tovar's formal charges are as follows:
- 2 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, each resulting in a 7 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections to be followed by a 2 year period of Mandatory Supervised Release. Both sentences to be served at 85%.
- 1 count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor resulting in a 6 year sentence to be followed by up to a 1 year period of Mandatory Supervised Release at the discretion of the prison review board. Sentence to be served at 50%.
- 2 count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor resulting in a 30 year sentence to be followed by a 3 year period of Mandatory Supervised Release. Sentence to be served at 85%.
Tovar will serve his sentences for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges concurrently.
According to police, a child alerted their mother to Tovar sleeping alone and cuddling with her friend, who was under 13 years old. The child found sexual messages between Tovar and the victim that happened on Snapchat, according to a sworn statement.
Tovar will receive credit for time previously served in custody from October 20, 2020 to October 26, 2022.
This story has been updated to reflect the correct number of years Tovar will serve in prison.
