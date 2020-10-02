DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, a small group gathered outside the Macon County Courthouse to demonstrate with former Congressman Glenn Posherd.
The former Congressman is making is way to every courthouse in all 39 counties of the two congressional districts he represented during his time in Congress. Posherd explained this demonstration is for nonviolence and respect.
"We're marching for non-violence. We're saying there is a better way, America," the former congressman explained. "If we want to get where we want to be, it's got to be non-violence."
Posherd said he is concerned at the level of rhetoric he sees on social media and felt it was time to use the voice he had to bring people together to demonstrate unity.
"There are good people in this country who want to have a counterbalance to all of the talk of violence, and there are people who don't want to hate their neighbor, there are people who want to love their neighbors and take care of each other," he said.
Posherd's first event was on Monday, Sept. 28 at the courthouse in Murphysboro. The walks will take place in each of the counties he represented while in Congress, and will comply with COVID-19 safety regulations.
Below is the list of upcoming marches:
- Oct. 5: Effingham 11 a.m., Shelby 2 p.m.
- Oct. 6: Clark 9 a.m., Cumberland 11 a.m., Coles 2 p.m.
- Oct. 7: Union 9 a.m., Massac 11 a.m., Johnson 2 p.m.
- Oct. 8: Fayette 11 a.m., Marion 2 p.m.
- Oct. 9: Christian 11 a.m., Moultrie 2 p.m.
- Oct. 13: Perry 9 a.m., Clinton 11 a.m., Washington 2 p.m.
- Oct. 14: Jasper 9 a.m., Crawford 2 p.m.
- Oct. 15: Clay 9 a.m., Richland 11 a.m., Lawrence 2 p.m.
- Oct. 16: Wayne 9 a.m., Edwards 11 a.m., Wabash 2 p.m.
- Oct. 19: White 11 a.m., Hamilton 2 p.m.
- Oct. 20: Saline 2 p.m.
- Oct. 21: Gallatin 9 a.m., Hardin 11 a.m., Pope 2 p.m.
- Oct. 22: Randolph 9 a.m., Monroe 11 a.m., St. Clair 2 p.m.
