VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former Danville man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for what prosecutors say was a love triangle murder.
On August 25, Dillon Steele, formerly of Danville, was sentenced after pleading guilty to the offense of First-Degree Murder.
Steele will serve 100% of his sentence and will also be required to complete a term of 3 years mandatory supervised release following his incarceration.
In April of 2020, property owners in Indianola, Illinois called the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department after finding human remains. Only parts of the body were found. Using DNA from the victim’s father and son, the remains were identified by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab as belonging to victim Anthony Rauch.
The case was investigated by the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Testimony was presented by State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy to the Grand Jury by Melinda Warfel, the ex-wife of victim Anthony Rauch. Warfel said she had an ongoing relationship with both the victim Anthony Rauch and Dillon Steele.
Warfel said Rauch had been living in her home in Paris, Illinois on February 15, 2020 and that before that, she and Dillon Steele had discussed murdering Rauch and disposing of his body.
Warfel said on February 15, 2020 Dillon Steele went into her home, stabbed Rauch once, killing him, and then took his body to a remote area of Indianola where he ultimately burned and disposed of the body, burying some of the body parts at the site in Indianola.
During the sentencing hearing, State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy presented evidence which included a Victim Impact Statement by Anthony Rauch’s mother, Betty Johnson. Johnson told Steele, “You killing him in the horrific way you did took away so much more than just his life. You took something away from each person who loved and cared about him.”
