MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Concerned citizens in Macoupin County told WAND News they want to see conditions improve at their animal shelter.
Macie Brown said she left the Macoupin County Animal Shelter last month after witnessing what she described as a house of horrors.
"I mean these cats had blood coming out of their nose and mouth and it just went without any concern," Brown, a former veterinarian tech at the shelter, told WAND News.
Brown said many animals were sick and being neglected.
"One instance where a man came in to adopt a cat, and there was a dead cat on the front counter," Brown explained.
Brown said she took some of these animals to the vet on her own, when cats and dogs were being denied medical treatment.
"There was on particular dog that had heartworm disease, and they didn't want to pay for the treatment," Brown explained.
Brown brought these issues before the Macoupin County Board on Feb. 8.
"You've got to allot your time and allot your resources to wherever you get the best benefit. And the best benefit is not on the two who are sick," Todd Armour said in response to her concerns.
On Tuesday night, board members also expressed concern over hiring more staff for the shelter. They also discussed whether to return to a high-kill shelter status.
"You cannot stay ahead of wild animals breeding in the wild, you can't do it. That's why we have deer hunting season, that's why we have duck hunting season. And at the risk of making everyone mad, cat hunting season is not a totally bad idea," Armour said.
But some taxpayers told WAND News they want to see the shelter move in the opposite direction.
"I just want to see this model fixed," Macoupin County resident Jim Cloud told WAND News.
Cloud has volunteered at the shelter in the past. He also worked with the former non-profit Macoupin Tails to raise money to build the new shelter facility.
"They've always underfunded the shelter. You need them to step up, you need them to provide adequate personnel so that the animals are cared for appropriately," Cloud explained.
Brown said she wants to see animals begin to be treated more humanely in the shelter.
"I wish people could actually see what's going on inside," Brown said.
WAND News reached out to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter several times to learn more about the conditions inside, but our phone calls were not returned.
WAND News also reached out to board member Todd Armour regarding his comments at Tuesday's board meeting. The station has not received a response.
WAND News will continue following this developing story.
WARNING: The contents of the video in this story may be disturbing to viewers
