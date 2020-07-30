(WAND) - Herman Cain, who ran for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination and later backed President Donald Trump, has died from complications from COVID-19.
He was 74 years old.
The news was confirmed in a statement posted Thursday on his personal website.
"Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away," the statement posted to his website said.
"We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight. He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle," the statement said.
Cain tested positive for the virus on June 29, a little over a week after he attended a Trump campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
It has not been confirmed where he contracted the virus, but he did share a photo of himself with others at the campaign event, which showed him without a mask on.
