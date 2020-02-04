SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Former Illinois lawmaker Jack Franks, a Democrat, is facing accusations of sexual harassment from others at the State Capitol.
Our news partners at WTAX Radio report sexual harassment allegations, including stalking and intimidation, were levied against Franks by a member of the House Democratic staff. Franks currently serves as the McHenry County board chairman.
House Speaker Mike Madigan, who recently had a warrant served at his office in connection to allegations against Franks, commented Tuesday on the situation.
"Our investigation proceeded at all times at the wishes of the victim," Madigan said. "Early on, we notified Mr. Franks that he should not contact our employees. Later, we made sure that the Capital Police knew that he should not come into the Capitol building without an escort."
Madigan said leaders acted to "protect the welfare and the privacy of the victim" before notifying law enforcement "at the appropriate time". He said the case was then in the hands of investigators.
State Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville) believes more should have been done.
"The speaker's office is not an investigatory body," Wehrli said. "So they immediately should have turned it over to the legislative inspector general, the state's attorney or Illinois State Police, whomever has the actual investigation."
Madigan told WTAX he did speak to the state's attorney and deflected a prosecutor's claim saying the search warrant was released by his office as an answer to an open records request. After Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion to seal in the case, Madigan called his concerns "a difference of opinion among lawyers".
The radio station said State. Rep. Steve Reick (R-Woodstock) put out a statement asking Franks to step down from his county board chairmanship position. Reick serves in the district where Franks once did.