SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former administrator and supervisor for the Illinois Secretary of State's Department of Vehicle Services was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for defrauding the Secretary of State's Office and the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Candace Faye Wanzo, 58, of Centralia pleaded guilty on Nov. 13, 2020 to charges of mail fraud, misapplication of government funds and theft of government funds. She was responsible for operating the Public Service Center in the Howlett Building in Springfield. At this location, owners of vehicles pay title and registration fees, apply and pay for license plates and make sales tax payments related to vehicle sales, among other services.
She admitted to stealing title and registration fees, along with sales tax payments from March 2015 to April 2017 and replacing them with title and registration fees from other vehicle owners, prosecutors said in a press release.
She misapplied about $300,000 in title and registration fees to conceal fees she previously stole. She admitted to using the United Parcel Service (UPS) instead of U.S. Mail to deliver license plates in order to conceal a delay caused by her having to locate and use other funds to replace stolen funds.
She was allowed to self-report to start serving her prison sentence on a date that will be determined by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
This case was investigated by the FBI-Springfield Division with help from the Illinois Secretary of State Inspector General's Office, which referred the matter to federal law enforcement.
