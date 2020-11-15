(WAND) - SpaceX is aiming for a Sunday launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station.
One of those astronauts, Mike Hopkins, the crew commander.
Hopkins is a University of Illinois alumnus. The former defensive back was a team captain on the football team in 1991.
Game day! https://t.co/HonEy61Io7— Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) November 15, 2020
According to NASA's website, Hopkins was selected as an astronaut in 2009. The Missouri native has been training for Crew-1, the first post-certification mission of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.
The crew led by Hopkins, an Air Force colonel, includes physicist Shannon Walker and Navy Cmdr. and rookie astronaut Victor Glover, who will be the first Black astronaut to spend an extended period aboard the space station — a full five to six months. Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will become only the third person to rocket into orbit aboard three different kinds of spacecraft.
That launch is set to for 6:27 p.m. CT Sunday.
Teams are currently keeping an eye on the weather conditions for liftoff, which officials last said was 50% favorable.
