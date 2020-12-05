(WAND) - Former Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval, has passed away after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Sandoval was under investigation after pleading guilty to federal corruption charges, at the beginning of the year.
Sandoval resigned from office back in Sept. due to the allegations.
“While he may have strayed from the standard he set for himself, he was making a genuine effort to make amends for his mistakes through his cooperation and its ongoing investigation,” attorney Dylan Smith told the Chicago Tribune.
According to his attorney Sandoval was hospitalized due to the virus and later passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.