FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A fired Illinois trooper faces charges of sexual abuse and sexual assault in Fayette County.
On Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) arrested James T. Dierkes, 29, of Greenville. He's accused of sexually assaulting two female victims while employed at Vandalia Community High School in 2016.
Vandalia police asked DII officials for assistance in an investigation into Dierkes on Dec. 3. The investigation stemmed from a victim who said Dierkes made inappropriate sexual contact with her more than once while at the school. A second victim also accused Dierkes of making sexual contact.
“Illinois State Police Special Agents treated the victim’s allegations as credible and within hours of disclosure initiated an investigation leading to these charges,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “ISP agents are fiercely protective of brave crime victims and fiercely protective of the integrity of the Illinois State Police so we urge any victims to come forward.”
This was before Dierkes joined ISP, troopers said in a press release. They said state police conduct "lengthy, rigorous employment background checks" during the application process, and that process for Dierkes - which included his employment at the Vandalia school - showed "no evidence of criminal misconduct or activity" when he applied.
The suspect joined Illinois State Police in June 2018. He was relieved of duty after his arrest.
Dierkes faces charges in Fayette County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony) and criminal sexual assault (class 1 felony). His bond is set at $1 million.
Anyone who might have more information about the suspect is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (217)622-0924.