PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A former Illinois State Police special agent has been convicted for felony disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
61-year-old Bradley J. Cluver of Gibson City was convicted for calling 911 and falsely claiming someone was coming to his home to attack him.
The charge stems from three 911 calls made on July 27, 2017.
An officer with the Gibson City Police Department responded three different times over the course of four and a half hours.
After the first two calls and finding no threat, he warned Cluver to not call 911 again for non-emergency issues.
However, Cluver called back a third time.
Cluver admitted he was drinking alcohol throughout the day and told the officer the threat may have been made three or four hours ago, but not at the time he called 911.