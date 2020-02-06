SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A former Illinois Legislative Inspector General, Julie Porter, said lawmakers buried a major investigation and did not publish her findings.
“I spent a lot of time and took the role very seriously,” Porter said Thursday at the Illinois State Capitol. “I tried very hard to do meaningful investigations to get to the bottom of things. It was a waste of time.”
Lawmakers are considering an overhaul of ethics laws after a series of investigations and indictments. An ethics panel held its fourth meeting to obtain information for a report due in March.
Porter pointed to the Legislative Ethics Commission, which is made up of lawmakers, as having the power to decide on whether investigations of other lawmakers can take place. She testified after a long investigation she found a sitting lawmaker was involved in serious wrongdoing. However, the Legislative Ethics Commission would not allow the publication of her findings and the taxpaying public was left in the dark.
“Many of the things I did have not been debated and assessed and discussed the way that they should be because of the structure of the rules,” Porter said.