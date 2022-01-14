VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- Former Mattoon man sentenced to 12 years in prison for possession of meth.
Officials report, Brett Magana, formerly of 621 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois, was sentenced to twelve years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of parole, given he provide a truthful testimony in any hearing or trial involving his co-defendant, Caleb Hackler.
Hackler currently remains in the custody of the Vermilion County Sheriff on class X felony methamphetamine delivery charges and class 2 felony weapons offense.
According to authorities, on August 13, 2021, Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to conduct a stop on a motor vehicle for a traffic violation. Rather than pull over, the vehicle raced away at a speed in excess of 100 m.p.h. Ultimately, the car crashed.
Officials say Magana was later identified as the driver of the vehicle, and Hackler was identified as the passenger, both fled from the wreck.
Police searched the vehicle and found firearms, over 150 grams of methamphetamine, and identification belonging to the two men.
Both suspects were apprehended and shortly thereafter, Magana confessed to agents with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (VMEG) that he and Hackler were on a “business move,” meaning a drug transaction.
Magana told police, when law enforcement first attempted to pull the car over, Hackler placed a gun to his head and threatened to shoot him if he did not attempt to elude the Deputies. Magana further indicated that, at the time, Hackler was wearing a bullet-proof vest, which was later located after being abandoned by Hackler during his flight from the crashed vehicle.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy noted, “Though this defendant did cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation, and has agreed to provide truthful testimony against his co-defendant, when it comes to drug dealers, this Office will insist on severe punishment.”
At this time no other information has been released.
