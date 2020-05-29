(WAND) - The former Minneapolis police officer shown on video putting his knee on the neck of George Floyd has been arrested.
Derek Chauvin was fired on Monday along with three other officers involved in the detainment of Floyd.
Chauvin is preliminarlily charged with third degree murder and manslaughter. The district attorney's office said it expects the other officers involved will be charged too, but would not say what those charges would be.
People standing nearby recorded video that showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes on Monday night.
NBC News reports the police department initially said Floyd "physically resisted" the officers and that he died after "suffering medical distress."
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are both investigating the death.
"Please, please, please, I can't breathe," Floyd can be heard saying in the video. "My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Please, please. I can't breathe."
After several minutes, Floyd went silent.
Riots and protests have exploded in the city since Floyd's death.
