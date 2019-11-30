PITTSBURGH (WAND) - Former NFL wide receiver and Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor is expected to fully recover after being stabbed overnight in his Pennsylvania apartment.
According to the Associated Press, Police responded to a call from a hospital for a male stabbing victim that walked in around 4:30 a.m.
Allegheny County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC affiliate WPXI in Pittsburgh that the stabbing victim is Pryor.
The 30 year-old is currently a free agent after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.
During his time at Ohio State, Pryor led the Buckeyes to two Big Ten Championships.
Pryor was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft.
Pryor spent his first three years in the NFL as a quarterback with Oakland, before converting to a wide receiver with Cleveland in 2015.