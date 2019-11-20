SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There will soon be more places to buy marijuana in the Capitol City.
Springfield City Council finalized their zoning ordinance on the locations recreational cannabis can be sold.
This comes as good news to HCI Alternatives. Currently, their medical dispensary is located downtown.
With the new ordinance passed, Spokesperson for HCI, Chris McCloud, says they will open a second location just for recreational use in the former Outback Steakhouse off Dirksen Parkway.
"We're excited. It's an opportunity," McCloud says. "I think the minds of most people through the state of Illinois, and the country, are changing about cannabis."
Alderman Doris Turner, says cannabis can be sold places in the city where there is retail sale, and she's happy HCI has decided to open a second location on the east side.
"This location represents a business that left the east side of Springfield and moved to the west side of Springfield," Turner says. "What we didn't want to happen is a domino effect of other businesses leaving."
According to Turner, the former restaurant is a perfect location for a dispensary.
"It has easy access off the interstate for visitors and tourists," Turner says. "It's not close to residential, it's not close to a school, it's not close to a place of worship."
The ordinance passed with a vote of 9-1, with Alderman Joe McMenamin giving the only no vote.
"We're creating an acceptability for recreational marijuana, which I think is a bad idea," McMenamin says. "I think recreational marijuana will impair our children, family life and school life."
HCI Alternatives downtown location will begin selling recreational marijuana on January 1. The new location is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020.