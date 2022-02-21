PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Former Paris Councilman Steve Kemper has been sentenced on a charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Kemper was charged back in August of 2020. He posted bond shortly after his arrest.
He resigned his city position following the arrest.
In September of 2020 he pleaded not guilty.
This past Friday, Kemper was sentenced to four years in prison. He will receive credit for seven days served. He will also have one year of mandatory statutory release.
Some details of the crime are being withheld to protect the victim's identity.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
