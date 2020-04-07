RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Two former Riverton police officers accused of being involved in headbutting a suspect who was in custody are now facing a federal lawsuit in a separate alleged abuse case.
WAND News spoke with Peoria attorney Louis Meyer who is representing the plaintiff, Steven Behl.
Behl said he was physically abused by former Riverton officers Grant Peterson and Tricia Summerson during an incident on Sept. 7, 2019.
Grant Peterson and Tricia Summerson (now Langan) resigned from the Riverton Police Department after Peterson was accused of head-butting a handcuffed man in February. Video of him allegedly grabbing the man by the neck and headbutting him in the Riverton Police Department squad room went public.
Peterson was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.
The handcuffed man, Jacob Melton, was facing a DUI charge. That charge was later dropped.
Summerson was also present during the alleged head-butting and also resigned.
In the federal lawsuit, Summerson and Peterson are named along with the Village or Riverton for a previous alleged assault.
Meyer told WAND News his client, Steven Behl, was a passenger in a vehicle that was parked in an apartment complex parking lot in the 100 block of East Menard St. on Sept. 7, 2019.
Meyer said Behl was sleeping in the front passenger seat.
Police were called, and officers Peterson and Summerson responded to a call of a vehicle "doing burn-outs."
Meyer said the offers spoke with the driver, who explained he lived in the apartment complex and that he and Behl work in the morning, and they were just sleeping in the truck.
The driver was placed under arrest. The lawsuit does not specify why.
Behl was still asleep as the driver was being arrested.
Meyer said Peterson opened the truck door and reached in for Behl, yanking him out of the truck. Meyer said Behl fell to the ground and made a derogatory statement, not knowing who had pulled him out as he was still waking up.
The lawsuit alleges Peterson then punched Behl in the face, got on top of him and continued to strike him. It also claims Summerson kicked Behl in the back as Peterson was hitting him.
Meyer said his client was then tasered by Peterson, handcuffed and transported to Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.
When Behl was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Sangamon County Jail and charged with three counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of disarming a peace officer.
Peterson and Summerson both claimed Behl battered them.
Meyer said that never happened. "The charges were brought against the Plaintiff in an attempt to justify the excessive force that was used by Defendant Peterson and Summerson," the lawsuit alleges.
Behl's charges were dismissed on March 19.
Behl is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.