SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Sangamon County sheriff has passed away.
A moment of silence was held at Tuesday's Springfield City Council meeting for Wes Barr, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 56.
"He was a great man," said City Treasurer Misty Buscher, a friend of Barr's. "He gave so much to our community, and we should all try to be more like him. He was humble, he... literally worked his way to the top, and he was just kind to everyone."
"From the first day that I met him, to the last day that I talked to him, I didn't hear him talk bad about anybody," added Bill McCarty, Springfield's Office of Budget & Management Director. "And every time I saw him, he was helping somebody."
A press release from Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards said there is no suspicion of foul play in his death, which appears to be of natural causes.
On Wednesday morning, an exam will take place in Springfield to determine an exact cause of death.
Barr held the office of sheriff for four years, from 2014 to 2018. In August 2017, he announced he was not going to seek reelection and wanted to spend time with family.
“I have had a great career, always tried to treat people the way I wanted to be treated, and I hope to be remembered as a police officer who cared about people and always tried to do the right thing,” Barr said at the time of his 2017 announcement.
Barr's long career in law enforcement began in 1985, when he worked as a Sangamon County correctional officer. He worked with Chatham police for three years beginning in 1988, then became a merit deputy with Sangamon County in 1991.
