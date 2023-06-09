CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)– A former candidate for the Sangamon County Board was arraigned Friday morning on charges that he knowingly delivered forged candidacy petition signatures that were filed with the Sangamon County Clerk.
Attorney General Raoul charged Donald Anderson, 44, of Springfield, Illinois, with four counts of perjury, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison, and four counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.
Anderson was indicted by a Sangamon County grand jury on May 24 and pleaded not guilty on Thursday in Sangamon County Circuit Court.
His next court date is scheduled for July 31.
“Any candidate for public office in Illinois must follow election law, which starts with obtaining genuine signatures from members of your community,” Raoul said. “Individuals who aspire to serve the public in elected office cannot violate the public’s trust from the outset, and I appreciate the work of the Springfield Police Department in investigating this case.”
According to Raoul, Anderson was a candidate for Sangamon County Board in the July 2022 election and is accused of delivering both pages of his candidate petitions with signatures that were not genuine.
Raoul believes Anderson falsely swore in his circulator’s affidavit that he observed the voters sign the petition in his presence, and that the signatures were genuine.
Anderson withdrew his petition for the Sangamon County Board before the election took place.
The Springfield Police Department assisted in investigating this case.
“The election process is one of the most integral components of identifying leaders in our communities,” Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette said. “Those who seek election must demonstrate moral turpitude, both during elections and once in office. Mr. Anderson violated this sacred tradition in an attempt to defraud the constituents. As demonstrated in this investigation, the Springfield Police Department remains committed to thorough investigations which result in justice being fairly administered.”
The public is reminded that the defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assistant Attorney General Mara Somlo is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Public Integrity Bureau.
