CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago federal judge has sentenced an ex-member of the Satan Disciples street gang to 12 years in prison.
The U.S. attorney's office said in a Friday press release that agents arrested 44-year-old Efren Gutierrez in 2017 after uncovering illegal drugs and a loaded .45-caliber handgun in a diaper bag at his suburban Chicago home.
He was sentenced this week after after pleading guilty in April to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The defense said the father of eight was remorseful. But prosecutors cited his previous convictions, including for badly beating someone with a baseball bat.