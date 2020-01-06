URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Monticello school employee will serve prison time for committing child pornography crimes.
Authorities arrested 40-year-old St. Joseph man William M. Bell, who used to be an information technology worker for Monticello Community Unit School District No. 25, on Feb. 8, 2019. He then went into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Bell pleaded guilty to charges on April 18. Bell faced federal counts of using a computer or device to send visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of images of child pornography. He sent the images in July and August 2018.
Bell will serve seven years in prison.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson prosecuted the case against Bell. The FBI, Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Illinois Attorney's General's Office investigated the case.