DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former Eisenhower High School secretary was sentenced to 48 months of probation after pleading guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student.
25-year-old Kassie Benton pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Benton will also have to submit to testing for sexually transmitted diseases, register for life as a sex offender and undergo any treatment as recommended in a sex offender mental evaluation.
As a part of the plea deal, two other counts of criminal sexual assault were dismissed.
Police said the teen victim went to Benton’s Mt. Zion house in March of 2018, where sexual acts happened.
Sworn statements said Benton gave the student rides at least several dozen times to class.