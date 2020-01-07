DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man who sexually abused a minor in 2011 pleaded guilty to charges and will serve probation.
David J. Woodrow, 43, entered his plea to a class 2 felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He faced six total charges initially, but five of them were dropped as part of his plea deal.
Woodrow, who used to be a volunteer with the music program at North Ridge Middle School and was artistic director with the Beef House Dinner Theatre, met the victim when he was 15 and through his involvement with Danville Light Opera. He befriended the teen and his parents.
The abuse happened in 2011.
As part of his sentence, Woodrow must serve two years of probation and register as a sex offender for life. As part of his probation, he is required to attend counseling. He is not allowed to have contact with a minor unless another adult is present and must stay away from the victim.
He was credited for two days already served.