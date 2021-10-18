WASHINGTON (WAND)- Former Secretary of State Colin Powell passed away Monday morning, due to COVID-19 complications, NBC News reports.
Powell, the first Black Secretary of State, was only 84-years-old. His family posted to social media announcing his death.
“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated,” the family said in the statement. “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”
