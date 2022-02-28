SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Springfield man has pleaded guilty to using interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.
Chenmin Xie, 25, pleaded guilty on February 22 to the charge of knowingly using a facility and means of interstate commerce – the Internet and a cellular telephone – with the intent to transmit the name and address of another individual who had not attained the age of sixteen and doing so with the intent to attempt to entice, encourage, offer, and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.
Xie had a hearing to change his plea to guilty where he admitted that on August 29, 2020, he used a cell phone to communicate with a boy he believed was 15 years old. Police said they agreed to meet for sexual intercourse at the minor’s residence. Xie then requested and received the child’s address.
Since being arrested on August 29, 2020, Xie has remained in the custody of the United States Marshals. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 24 at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.
Xie faces statutory penalties of not more than five years’ imprisonment, not more than a $250,000 fine, not more than three years of supervised release, a $100 mandatory special assessment, and a $5,000 special assessment unless deemed indigent.
The charges were the result of investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Springfield Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.
