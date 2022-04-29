SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A young men's mentoring center based in Springfield announced the purchase of property that was the former St. Joseph's Home of Springfield.
The Outlet will now use the property as a regional home base for central Illinois.
Since June 2015, The Outlet’s home has been a 3600 sq. ft. facility on 12th Street.
With over 78,000 sq. ft., the new property at 3306 South 6th St. will allow for a major expansion and collaborative partnerships.
“When it comes to space, The Outlet is at capacity. When it comes to vision, there is limitless potential,” said Michael Phelon, founder and CEO of the youth organization. “Our mentee enrollment and programming has dramatically increased. Still, we want to meet community needs for more youth programming, clinical programs and expanded workforce development opportunities for the future. This purchase of St. Joseph’s Home of Springfield gives us the space to do all of that with the help of local partners.”
The Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception previously owned and operated St. Joseph’s Home for aged people since 1903. The closure was announced in December 2021.
“The leaders, donors and board members of The Outlet are so thankful for the leadership team of the Sisters of St. Francis,” said Phelon. “We truly believe that their legacy will continue with The Outlet as we move forward impacting youth and families in our region.”
“The Sisters are impressed with Mr. Phelon’s enthusiasm, drive, and commitment. We believe that his emphasis on fatherless youth nicely bookends the mission and ministry of service to the elderly that has occurred for the past century on this property,” said Sister Kathleen Ann Mourisse, the President of the Sisters of St. Francis.
