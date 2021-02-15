(WAND) - Former Republican State Senator Paul Schimpf announced he is running for Governor of Illinois.
Schimpf is a Marine Corps Veteran and the lead American attorney advisor to the Iraqi Prosecutors in the trial of Saddam Hussein.
During his live Zoom announcement, Senator Schimpf said,
“Illinois needs a Governor who understands the day-to-day challenges that we all face, a Governor who will live by the same rules that the rest of us follow, and, most importantly, a Governor who will stand up to the entrenched special interest groups who have severely damaged our state... As I start this campaign, I am going to make a pledge to work hard, tell the truth, and keep my promises. But I am also requesting your help, as well. Together, we can renew Illinois. Renewing Illinois will not be easy. It will take trust, leadership, and sacrifice. But make no mistake, renewal is possible if we work together and believe in the future of our state.”
President Kristina Zahorik of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association (IDCCA) released the following statement:
“Illinoisans should be very wary of this wolf in sheep’s clothing. Paul Schimpf has built a facade of being pro-labor and moderate. When given the opportunity to prove that during his short time in the Illinois Senate, he opposed key labor issues like supporting increasing the minimum wage. He also consistently voted to extend the Rauner budget crisis that crippled our state. So which position makes Paul Schimpf a moderate? Denying working men and women a livable wage? Or decimating social services that provide our state with vital support? Illinoisan have seen this show before from the Republican Party. We rejected Bruce Rauner and we’ll reject Paul Schimpf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.