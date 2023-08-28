TOWER HILL, Ill. (WAND) - A former Tower Hill Township Road District employee has been charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old child.
On Friday August 25, The Shelby County State’s Attorney, Robert T. Hanlon authorized the Illinois State Police to Arrest Clinton G. Miller, III of Tower Hill, Illinois on three criminal sex charges.
The victim was 10 years of age at the time of the criminal acts, the State's Attorney's Office said.
Miller reports his most recent employment was with the Tower Hill Township Road District.
Shortly after Miller’s arrest on late Friday, the court found probable cause existed for the arrest. Charges filed Monday include two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X felonies) and one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (Class 1 Felony).
Each Class X felony in this case is punishable by up to 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The people will be seeking consecutive sentences.
In total, the Defendant faces 134 years as a potential sentence. The State’s Attorney, Robert T. Hanlon is also asking the court to hold the Defendant without bond.
The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
