(WAND/NBC) - The former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, Michael Cohen, will be released from his 3-year prison sentence early due to concerns over the coronavirus, COVID-19.
Cohen will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement.
He will be released May 1 after a two-week quarantine at the prison, NBC News reports.
He was initially set to be released in November 2021.
Infections had been confirmed at the upstate New York facility where he was being held.
A federal judge initially denied his request to be let out early. After the denial, Cohen had an altercation with another inmate and was put in solitary confinement.
Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 after pleading guilty to making secret payments to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, and lying to Congress about the president's business relationships in Russia.