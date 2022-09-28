DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A former U of I professor is among many with substantial damage to his house from Hurricane Ian.
Michael Glasser moved to Florida with his wife after retiring. The couple has only lived in Key West for less than a year.
Glasser says he was very aware of the frequency and strength of Florida Hurricanes before moving, but he underestimated this particular storm.
"It's one of those things to where you don't know what you want to be prepared for," said Glasser. "I think now we will next time that we know that a hurricane is coming nearby that don't don't only look at the impact of the winds and the intensity of those, but also look at what might happen in terms of water damage."
The Glassers live just a mile from the Ocean. Their home was hit hard by the hurricane.
"There's flooding in our front street, you can't even get into our house, because it looks like a river out in front of us," said Glasser. "My wife's car is parked there, I don't think we're gonna get it to run again. My car was parked in the garage. I don't think I'm gonna get it to run again. Because the waters just came in so high. Last night at probably about 9:30. In our kitchen, in the living room area. We were walking knee deep in water."
The couple boarded up their windows to protect from wind and flying debris. However there wasn't much the couple could do to prevent from the flooding.
The couple will start clean up efforts as the storm subsides and aid is available to them.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.