URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois police officer has resigned after being charged with official misconduct and being put under investigation for sexual misconduct.
Jerald Sandage, 48, submitted his resignation on Thursday, the News Gazette reports. He had been a UI police officer for 12 years.
In December, he was charged with seven counts of official misconduct. He is accused of using police resources to target women between Feb. 2017 and Jan. 2018.
He appeared in court Friday and has another hearing scheduled for March 10.
Sandage is accused of using law enforcement databases and security cameras to get personal information about women. Several alleged victims have come forward.
The News Gazette reports one said that Sandage blackmailed her into having sex with him by threatening to go public with an affair she was having with another man.
Another woman said notes were left on her car warning her not to talk to police. She believes Sandage wrote those notes.
The prosecution said multiple victims reported they believed they were sexually assaulted by Sandage and woke up to him being naked next to them.
State police are still investigating new allegations against Sandage.
Anyone who had contact with Sandage that they consider questionable are asked to call Special Agent Dan Rossiter of the Illinois State Police at 815-405-0914.
Sandage was placed on administrative leave in September 2018 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman off campus while not on duty. He was never criminally charged in connection with that incident and was allowed to return to desk duty.
The next month, he was put on administrative leave again. He was criminally charged in December.