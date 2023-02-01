URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A former University of Illinois police officer has been sentenced to two years of probation after admitting he had a gun on him while drunk and off duty.
The News Gazette reports Kiel Cotter, 28, whose last known address was in St. Joseph, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Roger Webber to carrying a firearm with a concealed-carry permit while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
As part of the plea deal, Cotter's original felony charge of official misconduct alleging that he displayed both his UI police badge and his gun to a group of people on Green Street was dismissed.
According to Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher, under Cotter's sentence he was ordered to forfeit his gun to Champaign police and surrender his firearm owner’s identification card and concealed-carry permit. He was also ordered to get a substance-abuse evaluation and perform 150 hours of public service.
