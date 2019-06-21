URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former professor with the University of Illinois is now the first Native American U.S. poet laureate.
Joy Harjo was a professor at the University of Illinois from 2013 through 2016.
The News Gazette reports she is the country's 23rd poet laureate.
Harjo is member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
When she was at the UI she taught writing courses with the English department and was active with the American Indian Studies program.
She now lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry was established in 1937.
Harjo has authored eight books of poetry.
Her new book, "An American Sunrise," will be released in August.