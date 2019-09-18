URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former Urbana school district employee has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation after admitting to stealing computers from the district.
Christopher Kernan, 36, now of Watseka will have to complete the terms of his sentence to avoid having a felony conviction on his record, the News Gazette reports.
Kernan also has to perform 30 hours of community service and pay $1,664 in fines and fees.
Kernan pleaded guilty to taking than $500 worth of computers from the school district in May.
The district realized earlier this year it was missing Google Chromebooks.
They were tipped off to Kernan when he starting posting Chromebooks for sale on Facebook.
When police searched the attic of his former Urbana home, they found 11 of the stolen computers.