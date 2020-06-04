URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A former PE teacher at Urbana's University High School has been indicted by a federal grand jury with distribution and possession of child pornography.
Douglas O. Mynatt, 56, of Savoy, previously served as the coach of the school’s girls’ cross country program.
Mynatt was previously arrested and charged on April 3, 2020.
Mynatt has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
The indictment charges Mynatt with three counts of distribution of child pornography in January 2020 and possession of child pornography on April 2, 2020.
According to the affidavit, on March 20, 2020, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office got a CyberTip referral made by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) division of the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.
An instant messaging application, Application A, self-reported to NCMEC that one of its online social media users possessed content believed to be images and movies of child pornography.
Application A reported several IP addresses for logins by the user, identified as Mynatt, including from his home address in Savoy and at the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana.
If convicted, each count of distribution of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of at least five years to 20 years in prison. For possession of child pornography, the penalty is up to ten years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.