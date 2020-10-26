(WAND) -A former commissioner with the US Food and Drug Administration is voicing his opinion, saying it may be time for the United States to consider a national mask mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The US reported its second-highest day of new cases on Saturday.
In an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal, Dr. Scott Gottlieb wrote the mandate could be "limited and temporary."
He wrote, "A mandate can be expressly limited to the next two months... The inconvenience would allow the country to preserve health-care capacity and keep more schools and businesses open."
If 95% of Americans wore masks when out in public, more than 100,000 lives could be saved through February, according to data released Friday by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
Gottlieb said states should be able to choose how to enforce a nation-wide mandate with the goal of making mask wearing the "norm."
Gottlieb was appointed FDA commissioner by President Trump and served from May 2017 to May 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.