DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A former Vermilion County Coroner has passed away.
Margaret A. "Peggy" Johnson died on Christmas Eve.
Johnson retired as the Vermilion County Coroner in November 2016. She had served the community for 23 years.
She started her career in 1993 as the Chief Deputy Coroner and later was appointed as Coroner in 1999. She won the Coroner's Office in 2000 and was re-elected for three more terms until her retirement.
Johnson will also be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
Arrangements will be forthcoming through Sunset Funeral Home in Danville.