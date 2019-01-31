DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man born and raised in Decatur has been ready for the big stage for years.
Jaylyn Cook always wanted to be on a game show. He grew up watching them, and sometimes even played against his mom competitively.
“I had a Nintendo 64 growing up when I was a kid and they had a Wheel of Fortune game for that,” he said with a smile. “We used to play that a lot and I would always destroy her at it.”
Cook has since grown into a career, graduating from Bradley University in Peoria and starting work at WAND-TV in January of 2017. In May of the same year, he accepted a full-time opportunity at the Herald and Review and has worked there since. But his game show dream never stopped, and he decided to apply for another one in July of 2017.
“It was late at night and I was sitting at home kind of bored,” he said. “I looked up the process of how to get on Wheel.”
He remembers the process as a blur. Wheel of Fortune leaders called him in October and wanted him to come to Indianapolis for an audition. He went through the process and then found out by early December that they wanted him to be a contestant.
Cook went out to Los Angeles in December with his mother, where he met the stars of the show and was trained in how to spin the wheel and call out letters. He remembers being surprised at how the wheel contestants spin wasn’t as big in person as it looks on TV. Performing in the show, though, felt natural.
“I know this is a cliché, but I guess I would say it was a dream come true in a way,” he said. “I love game shows and I’ve always wanted to be on one and it turned out it happened.”
He’s sworn to secrecy on the results until the show airs, but everyone can find out Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. on WAND-TV.