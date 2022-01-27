FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Forsyth officials and Hickory Point Mall are inviting the public to an upcoming job fair.
The fair is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15. It will be at the mall in the wing across from the TJ Maxx building.
The event is village-sponsored and there is no cost to attending businesses or interested people. Refreshments will be provided for those who attend.
Employers who would like to attend should call Village Hall at (217)877-9445 no later than Thursday, Feb. 10. People should reserve their spot soon as space will be limited.
“We know that many businesses in our community are having a hard time finding employees, and we thought now may be a good time to get everyone in one place so that those in search of a job can see what opportunities exist.” stated Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator.
For more info, reach out to (217)877-9445 or email jsmith@forsyth-il.gov. A list of participating organizations will be available at Village Hall and on the Village Hall website on Friday, Feb. 11.
