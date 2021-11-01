FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - Forsyth is under a boil order until further notice after the village had to switch water sources.
Village Administrator Jill Applebee said Monday the village water pumps have "failed us," noting the community relies on using water from towers. She said leaders were hopeful to have that issue fixed before needing additional measures, but this did not happen and the village had to tap into Decatur water sources.
"Any time you get water from another source, you must be on a boil order," Applebee said.
She added the company working on the pumps will have them fixed by Tuesday, Nov. 2. Even if this works out, leaders will still need 48 hours of testing before the boil order can be lifted by the Environmental Protection Agency. In the best case scenario, the order could be gone by Thursday, Nov. 4.
There is bottled water at the Village Hall office. Applebee said officials are asking people to have one case per household.
Water should be conserved when possible. it should be boiled before drinking it.
Applebee added Forsyth is no longer part of Macon County alerts or any other text message service. Someone has been contacted to set up a new system, and it will be active for everyone to sign up once that is established. Until then, Forsyth citizens can get updates through Facebook or the village website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.