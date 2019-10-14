FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A few dozen Forsyth residents came out to a public meeting Monday night to hear about two new facilities that the Village Board is considering building.
Bob Gruenewald, a trustee for the village, said leaders have spent roughly 2 1/2 years fleshing out plans for the two separate initiatives: a community center and a sports park.
The purpose of Monday night's meeting was to share plans with the public on the two proposed facilities and ask for feedback from the community on the designs, plans and estimated costs of both projects.
The Community Center would have athletic courts, a jogging track, a fitness center and possibly an aquatic center. The Sports Park would have six baseball and softball fields. The projects are in the planning stages and have not been approved yet. Exact costs have not yet been determined, but estimates put each facility at more than $9 million to build.
The village will be hosting two more meetings for anyone that would like to see the presentation, or offer feedback. Those meetings will be held at Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.
Those meetings will be held at the Community Room at the Forsyth Public Library.